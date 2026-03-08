Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $249.2790 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $220.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FOSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,515,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,359 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,202 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 4,465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 470,301 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 642,043 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 413,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fossil Group by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,296 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 306,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

