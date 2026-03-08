Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fold in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

FLD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fold has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $32,348.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,557.96. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 97,120 shares of company stock valued at $143,439 in the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fold by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fold during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fold during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fold during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

