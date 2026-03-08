FirstService (TSE:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2026

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSVGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 10,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$214.00, for a total value of C$2,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,890,000. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 8,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.50, for a total transaction of C$1,716,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.60, for a total value of C$429,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.46, for a total transaction of C$150,822.00.

FirstService Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FSV traded down C$2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$202.33. 126,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.79, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$233.48. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$200.00 and a 12 month high of C$290.34. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSVGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.00.

View Our Latest Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FirstService (TSE:FSV)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.