FirstService (TSE:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson Sells 10,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 10,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$214.00, for a total value of C$2,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,890,000. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 8,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.50, for a total transaction of C$1,716,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.60, for a total value of C$429,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.46, for a total transaction of C$150,822.00.

Shares of FSV traded down C$2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$202.33. 126,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.79, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$233.48. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$200.00 and a 12 month high of C$290.34. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.00.

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

