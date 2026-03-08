First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,081,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $167,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 168.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research set a $94.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Featured Articles

