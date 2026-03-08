First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $270,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $364.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.