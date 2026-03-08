First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,351,285 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,856,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $196,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,131,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360,260 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $66.70 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

