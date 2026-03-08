First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $163,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.83. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

