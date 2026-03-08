First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,148,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,852 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $180,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The company had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Bass purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,426.28. This represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $112,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 273,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,431.64. This represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neutral Sentiment: Varonis presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available), providing management remarks investors can parse for revenue / SaaS transition color. Read More.

Analyst pieces and valuation pieces are revisiting Varonis after its reported SaaS execution issues; these stories frame both the downside risks and potential valuation opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff participation in a securities class action alleging Varonis concealed renewal softness in its Federal and on‑premises businesses and mischaracterized the SaaS transition; the formal lead‑plaintiff deadline (March 9, 2026) tightens the timeline for litigation developments. Read More.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

