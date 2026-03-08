First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,294,297 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $227,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,122,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 134,604.0% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,891 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Exelon by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,593,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,942 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Exelon by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,077,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,260,000 after buying an additional 2,491,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

