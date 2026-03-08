First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. $AGX

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $151,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,138,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Quinn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.04, for a total value of $328,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.70, for a total transaction of $7,347,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,246.90. The trade was a 42.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,794. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGX. Glj Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded Argan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Argan Stock Down 4.0%

AGX stock opened at $413.14 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $469.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.39.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.35. Argan had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

