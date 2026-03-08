First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 373,027 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $251,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $672.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.16. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

