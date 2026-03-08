Finance Corp International Sells 6,823 Shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $31,726.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,077,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,179.95. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $433.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major shareholder Finance Corp International still holds a material stake — roughly 6.03 million shares (valued at about $27.7M) after recent small disposals, which means the selling appears to be trimming rather than a full exit.

Large, previously disclosed block sale: Finance Corp sold 2,103,069 shares on May 19 (avg. $4.00) for ~$8.41M, a 29.2% reduction in that holding — a meaningful past reduction that reduced a major shareholder's stake and can weigh on sentiment.

Recent uptick in bearish positioning: reported short interest in LSAK expanded by 24.7%, which raises the risk of continued downward pressure or increased volatility if shorts remain active.

High-price monetization earlier this year: Finance Corp sold large tranches in February (e.g., 42,100 shares at $10.83 and 20,220 at $11.06), indicating substantial profit-taking when the stock traded much higher — a historic supply event that reduced long-term insider exposure.

Ongoing small trims: More recent small-scale sales (March 4 — 6,823 shares at $4.65; March 5 — 4,290 shares at $4.59) show the major shareholder continues to trim, which can sap momentum even if dollar amounts are modest.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSAK. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

