Figma (NYSE:FIG) CAO Sells $47,772.66 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CAO Tyler Herb sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $47,772.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 188,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,353.11. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Figma alerts:

On Thursday, February 26th, Tyler Herb sold 1,492 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Tyler Herb sold 1,492 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $38,792.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tyler Herb sold 2,232 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $55,487.52.

On Monday, January 5th, Tyler Herb sold 2,840 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $105,506.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tyler Herb sold 2,408 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,601.68.

Figma Stock Down 4.0%

Figma stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Institutional Trading of Figma

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Figma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Figma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIG. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Figma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIG

Figma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Figma is accelerating its AI push (Figma Make, ChatGPT/Anthropic integrations) and positioning the platform as an enterprise product‑development hub — a structural growth thesis that could raise ARPU and strengthen retention if adoption continues. Figma Leans On AI To Evolve Into Enterprise Product Development Hub

Figma is accelerating its AI push (Figma Make, ChatGPT/Anthropic integrations) and positioning the platform as an enterprise product‑development hub — a structural growth thesis that could raise ARPU and strengthen retention if adoption continues. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals back growth: Q4 beat on EPS and ~40% YoY revenue growth; analysts and bulls highlight improving user metrics (strong net retention, rising high‑ARR customers) tied to AI features. These results support a longer‑term growth story despite negative margins today. Quarterly results and revenue growth

Recent fundamentals back growth: Q4 beat on EPS and ~40% YoY revenue growth; analysts and bulls highlight improving user metrics (strong net retention, rising high‑ARR customers) tied to AI features. These results support a longer‑term growth story despite negative margins today. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and momentum are under scrutiny after a ~41.7% monthly rally — some investors are reassessing gains versus narrative fair value, which increases near‑term volatility even as product progress continues. Is It Time To Reassess Figma (FIG) After Its Recent 41.7% Monthly Rally?

Valuation and momentum are under scrutiny after a ~41.7% monthly rally — some investors are reassessing gains versus narrative fair value, which increases near‑term volatility even as product progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: price targets and ratings vary (consensus around “Hold” with mid‑$40s target), and institutional investors hold sizable stakes — this creates divergent near‑term views that can amplify moves both ways. Zacks: Figma’s AI Strategy

Analyst coverage is mixed: price targets and ratings vary (consensus around “Hold” with mid‑$40s target), and institutional investors hold sizable stakes — this creates divergent near‑term views that can amplify moves both ways. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling is the clearest near‑term negative: CTO Kris Rasmussen sold ~179,331 shares (~$5.3M) and other senior officers (CAO Tyler Herb, general counsel) sold smaller stakes in early March. Large, repeated insider disposals are pressuring sentiment and likely the main driver of today’s downward move. Insider selling details

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.