Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $111.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.1333.
A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $107.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.79%.
Key Headlines Impacting Federal Realty Investment Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Realty Investment Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: InsiderMonkey highlights FRT’s 2025 operational results: FFO of $7.22 per share, a 6.6% YoY increase, and higher net income per diluted share — evidence of continued cash-flow growth that supports dividends and valuation. Federal Realty (FRT) Reports 2025 FFO of $7.22 Per Share, 6.6% YoY Increase
- Positive Sentiment: Ladenburg raised its price target to $125, citing a retail-REIT re-rating — a sizable target lift that signals analyst confidence in upside vs. current levels. Federal Realty (FRT) Price Target Raised to $125 at Ladenburg amid Retail REIT Re-Rating
- Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. profiles FRT as a Dividend King yielding over 4% with perceived upside — investor interest in high-yield, durable dividend payers can support multiple expansion for the shares. 3 Dividend King Stocks That Yield Over 4% and Have Big Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst lifts: AmericanBankingNews published a $109 price target upgrade, and The Motley Fool included FRT on a “top stocks to double” list — more third-party bullish views that can help sentiment. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $109.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued mixed but mostly modest estimate moves: small raises to Q1, Q4 and FY2026/FY2027/FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to ~7.43) alongside a tiny Q2 trim. The revisions slightly improve forward earnings visibility but are incremental. Zacks Research estimate changes for Federal Realty
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.
Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.
