Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $111.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.1333.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $107.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $734,290,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,668,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,127 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,109,000 after acquiring an additional 344,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.79%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

