Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22. The stock has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

