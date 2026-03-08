Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 17th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 7.1% increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Euroseas to earn $17.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Price Performance

ESEA opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.01. Euroseas had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 60.11%.The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Euroseas by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Euroseas by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter worth $89,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.