Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) Issues Earnings Results

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

EDN opened at $25.32 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 634.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 239,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,486 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (Edenor) is Argentina’s largest electricity distribution company by customer base and network extension. Established in 1992 as part of the country’s energy sector privatization, Edenor holds the exclusive concession to distribute and sell electricity in the northern and northwestern areas of Greater Buenos Aires. The company’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EDN, reflecting its role as a key participant in Argentina’s regulated power market.

Edenor’s primary business activity is the purchase of high-voltage electricity from generators and its subsequent transformation, distribution and retail sale to end users.

