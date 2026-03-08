Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $990.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,045.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $940.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

