Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 85.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,842.38. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

