Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $166,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,090.45. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.16. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.Valvoline’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

