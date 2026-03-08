Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Cigna Group $CI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Cigna Group makes up about 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 479.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $271.50 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.