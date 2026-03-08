Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Lear Corporation $LEA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lear by 56.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after buying an additional 180,005 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $214,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,370. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry Albert Kemp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.31, for a total value of $954,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,929.13. This represents a 28.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,427 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. Lear had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on Lear in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lear from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

Key Stories Impacting Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

Featured Stories

