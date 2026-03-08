Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,749,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

More U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.