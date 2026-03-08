Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 174.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 195.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WD-40 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $236.32 on Friday. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $175.38 and a twelve month high of $253.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $209.28.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.15 per share, with a total value of $104,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,840.70. This trade represents a 6.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

