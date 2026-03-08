Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $406,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,648,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,902,000 after buying an additional 3,848,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 261.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,690,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,556,000 after buying an additional 1,946,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4,365.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,749,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 604,500 shares of company stock worth $58,440,045 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.