Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $239,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 186.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Down 1.8%

IDCC stock opened at $357.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.60 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 467 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $170,856.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,903.06. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan H. Gillman sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total transaction of $114,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,960.64. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,304 shares of company stock valued at $15,134,779 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.