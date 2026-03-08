Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,697 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $243,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 95.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 74.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 243.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.

Chart Industries stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.43. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

