Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $232.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $232,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $165.39 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

