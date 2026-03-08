Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,844,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $227,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 369.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $2,198,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,467.42. This represents a 21.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $155,954.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,544.89. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

