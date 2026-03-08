Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,146 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $223,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.