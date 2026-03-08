Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.