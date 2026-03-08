David Cole Sells 700 Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) Stock

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) Director David Cole sold 700 shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$19,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 780,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,020,336.60. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Up 3.8%

CVE ELE traded up C$1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.14. Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has a one year low of C$11.50 and a one year high of C$34.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Elemental Altus Royalties from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Elemental Altus Royalties from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.67.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers. The company distribution and transmission networks comprise 315,365 kilometers. It also sells energy, as well as provides energy related commercial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.