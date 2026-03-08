Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,849 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $87.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

