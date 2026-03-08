Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Workday by 41.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170,438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $97,619,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $12,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $151.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.76 and a 12 month high of $276.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,360,695.81. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,118,585.60. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 395,796 shares of company stock valued at $75,909,516 in the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Evercore cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.19.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

