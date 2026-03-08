Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,489,719.02. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 55,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,304.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,782,159 shares of company stock worth $219,565,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Paramount/Skydance agreed to buy WBD assets in a deal that could deliver a takeover premium and simplify WBD's portfolio — this is the primary bullish catalyst for shareholders.

Positive Sentiment: Buyer leadership (David Ellison/Paramount/Skydance) publicly pledges to keep CNN independent, reducing regulatory and integration risk that might otherwise erode deal value.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and M&A presentations are framing the transaction as a strategic reset that could unlock value for WBD shareholders (materials outline bidder dynamics and potential synergies).

Neutral Sentiment: Netflix has stepped back from the WBD bidding war and is refocusing on core streaming strategy — removes one potential suitor but also leaves bidders like Paramount to set the deal terms.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes Netflix received cash from its failed WBD bid and may redeploy capital elsewhere; this is relevant to the competitive landscape but not directly to WBD's valuation.

Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market activity (reports of investors buying Netflix bonds and other opportunistic moves) reflects investor jockeying around the media deal but is peripheral to WBD's fundamentals.

Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling reported this week (CEO David Zaslav sold ~4.0M shares; CFO and other senior execs also sold large blocks) — big disposals can pressure sentiment and suggest insiders are taking liquidity or reducing exposure ahead of/after deal activity.

Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (e.g., Amy Girdwood) and multiple large Form 4s amplify the selling signal and may trigger short-term profit-taking.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Moffett Nathanson downgraded WBD to neutral (maintains $31 target) and Argus published a pessimistic forecast — bearish notes can cap the stock's near-term upside and encourage selling.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

