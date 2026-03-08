Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: New premium push — Robinhood is rolling out a $695 Platinum credit card, Family Hub custodial/trust accounts and an Early Dividends feature aimed at higher‑income customers; investors see these as revenue diversification beyond trading. Robinhood Tests New Premium Services

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

