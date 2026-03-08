Critical Analysis: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Check-Cap”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million 3.83 -$12.66 million ($13.50) -0.14 Check-Cap N/A N/A -$25.15 million ($2.77) -0.64

Predictive Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% N/A -235.55% Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Predictive Oncology and Check-Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Check-Cap on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.