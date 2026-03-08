Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $18.00 price objective on Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Criteo stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. Criteo has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $67,790.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,577.44. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,245,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 430,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Criteo by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 176,715 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $2,373,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

