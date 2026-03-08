Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $116.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

