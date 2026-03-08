Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Crescent Biopharma from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CBIO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.31. Crescent Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,322,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near‑term EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and materially cut its FY2026 loss estimate while keeping a “Buy” rating and a $22 target — a clear catalyst for bullish sentiment and price support. HC Wainwright Note

HC Wainwright raised near‑term EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and materially cut its FY2026 loss estimate while keeping a “Buy” rating and a $22 target — a clear catalyst for bullish sentiment and price support. Positive Sentiment: The company’s strategic R&D alliance (reported earlier) to expand combination and bispecific ADC ambitions with Kelun‑Biotech supports future pipeline value and upside potential if clinical progress continues. Crescent‑Kelun Alliance

The company’s strategic R&D alliance (reported earlier) to expand combination and bispecific ADC ambitions with Kelun‑Biotech supports future pipeline value and upside potential if clinical progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Crescent disclosed inducement stock option grants (45,675 shares aggregate) to two non‑executive hires under its inducement plan; a routine hiring incentive that creates modest potential dilution but is primarily operational/administrative. Inducement Awards

Crescent disclosed inducement stock option grants (45,675 shares aggregate) to two non‑executive hires under its inducement plan; a routine hiring incentive that creates modest potential dilution but is primarily operational/administrative. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest posts appear to show zero shares short and nonsensical “NaN” changes — the data is inconsistent. If accurate, extremely low short interest reduces immediate downward pressure, but the reporting anomalies make the impact uncertain.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is a clinical‐stage immuno‐oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s research strategy centers on combination approaches that enhance anti‐tumor immune responses by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways implicated in immune evasion and tumor growth.

The company’s lead candidate, CPB-201, is a bifunctional fusion protein designed to block programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) while neutralizing transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), with the goal of restoring T-cell activity and reducing tumor fibrosis.

