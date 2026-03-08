CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 8,018 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $87,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,642,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

