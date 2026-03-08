CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 55,625 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $UDIV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDIV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 208.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDIV opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

