CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 72,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

