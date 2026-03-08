Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,270,157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 897,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

