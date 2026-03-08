Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 17,071 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Trustmark Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 244,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

