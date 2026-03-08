Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Holdings Lifted by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,277.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $982.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total value of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total transaction of $1,559,420.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,033.22. This trade represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Article Title

Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Positive Sentiment: Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Article Title

Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. MarketBeat FIX page

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Article Title

Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. InsiderTrades alert SEC filing (Darcy Anderson)

Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk after a 311% one‑year surge — with a high forward P/E, the stock is vulnerable to profit‑taking if execution on modular expansion or backlog conversion slips. Yahoo Finance article

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

