Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RLTY opened at $15.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Get Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: RLTY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income, capital appreciation and capital gains. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate securities. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to preferred equity, real estate operating companies and debt instruments when market opportunities arise.

The fund’s portfolio spans a wide range of property sectors, including office, industrial, retail, residential and specialized real estate such as healthcare and lodging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.