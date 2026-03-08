CM Management LLC Raises Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. MarineMax accounts for about 2.1% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.66.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $505.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About MarineMax



MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

