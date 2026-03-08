CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,273,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,280,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,789.64. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Featured Stories

