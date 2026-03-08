Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
CHYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.
Chime Financial Stock Performance
Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.
Insider Activity at Chime Financial
In related news, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $119,584.78. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,255. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Britt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 256,539 shares of company stock worth $6,973,943 over the last three months.
Institutional Trading of Chime Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000.
Chime Financial News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Chime Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $30 price target (roughly ~35% above the current price). The note includes multi‑year EPS build (FY2026–FY2028) that implies a path to positive earnings, which can attract growth/income‑oriented funds. KeyBanc Starts Chime Financial (CHYM) at Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund Tenzing Global disclosed a new position (450,000 shares) that increased its quarter‑end stake value by about $11.33M — a vote of confidence from an institutional buyer that can help support the share price. Chime Stock Down 15% Since June IPO, but One Fund Just Disclosed an $11 Million Bet on Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Chime presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available). Investor presentations can raise awareness and lead to incremental flows, but they typically have modest near‑term impact unless new guidance is announced. Chime Financial, Inc. (CHYM) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison / head‑to‑head write‑up is circulating; useful for context but unlikely to drive material moves by itself. Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) vs. Bgin Blockchain (NASDAQ:BGIN) Head to Head Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries posted for early March show a “large increase” but the underlying figures report 0 shares / NaN changes — this looks like a data/reporting error. If corrected later showing real shorting, that could add volatility; for now it’s ambiguous.
- Negative Sentiment: Contextual weakness: coverage notes and filings point out CHYM is down roughly 15% since its June IPO. That longer‑term pullback may reflect investor caution around profitability timing and risk in fintech valuations, contributing to today’s downward pressure. Chime Stock Down 15% Since June IPO, but One Fund Just Disclosed an $11 Million Bet on Shares
Chime Financial Company Profile
Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.
At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.
