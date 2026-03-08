Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CHYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Chime Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.94. Chime Financial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Insider Activity at Chime Financial

In related news, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $119,584.78. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,255. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Britt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 256,539 shares of company stock worth $6,973,943 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Chime Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

